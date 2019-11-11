Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

SRTS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensus Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.30.

NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 73,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,014. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

