Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.89

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.89 and last traded at $108.82, with a volume of 18210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.73.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.61.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $500,463.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,994 shares of company stock worth $12,913,840. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 117.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.