Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SEE. KeyCorp raised Sealed Air from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Shares of SEE stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.47. 974,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 121.14% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.60%.

In other news, CFO James M. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $193,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,919,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

