Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS)

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $54.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Independent Research restated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Basic Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Nord/LB restated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basic Energy Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.67.

BAS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 202,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.44. Basic Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 63.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Basic Energy Services will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,183,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,627. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 10,697.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Basic Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

