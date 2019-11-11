SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.77

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.77 and last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 46502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB raised SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

