Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, First Analysis Forecasts

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) – First Analysis issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 8th. First Analysis analyst J. Macdonald forecasts that the asset manager will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.44.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SFE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.83. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 22,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.