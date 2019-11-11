Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,710 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $17,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,650,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,749,000 after buying an additional 63,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,052,000 after purchasing an additional 185,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,432,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,176,000 after purchasing an additional 236,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.40. 3,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,349. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $68.19 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.86%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $204,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $1,625,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,669.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

