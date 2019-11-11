Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,919 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 3.04% of Smart Global worth $17,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 1,522.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 58,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 55,120 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Smart Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Smart Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Smart Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $537,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

SGH stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $736.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.05 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.24%. Smart Global’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

