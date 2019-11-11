Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.21 Million Stock Holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,226 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $18,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CELG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Swann set a $115.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Shares of Celgene stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.33. 42,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,764,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.76. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $109.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 78.15%. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

