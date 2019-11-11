Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.95% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $15,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $404,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $506,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,512. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

USPH stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $118.00. 27,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,569. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $148.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

