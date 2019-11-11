Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 34,049 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,049 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $16,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 377.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 261,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,356. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

