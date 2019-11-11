Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.06% of Rush Enterprises worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 67.5% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 167,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 67,588 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 294.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 97,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.62. 269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $45.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

RUSHA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $791,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,070.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

