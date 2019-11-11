Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $562.90

Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $562.90 and traded as low as $500.00. Robert Walters shares last traded at $500.00, with a volume of 11,850 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective (down from GBX 740 ($9.67)) on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $382.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 510.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 562.25.

In other news, insider Steven Cooper purchased 500 shares of Robert Walters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £2,285 ($2,985.76).

Robert Walters Company Profile (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.