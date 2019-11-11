RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,000 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the September 30th total of 861,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 63,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 789.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 59,558 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 1,161.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMR traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.50. 7,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,082. RMR Group has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 15.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that RMR Group will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

