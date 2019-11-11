RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,735 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 66.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Apple from $243.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.51.

AAPL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $260.16. The company had a trading volume of 457,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,496,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.53. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $260.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,142.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,158 shares of company stock valued at $97,019,630. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

