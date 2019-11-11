Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,923.04.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.87. Rio Tinto has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $64.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 99.8% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 70,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 35,138 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at $3,801,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

