Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Otter Tail were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 45,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 39,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $49.53 on Monday. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $57.74. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.30 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OTTR shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Williams Capital upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $60.00 price target on Otter Tail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

