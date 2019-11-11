Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 31,457 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,595,499.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 65,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $3,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARNA stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 36.51 and a current ratio of 36.51. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.14). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 53.92% and a net margin of 72.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

