Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.09 Million Holdings in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ePlus were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ePlus by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ePlus by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $92.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ePlus Inc. has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $99.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.26.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.79. ePlus had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $411.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ePlus Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLUS shares. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of ePlus from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ePlus in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ePlus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

