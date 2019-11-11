Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3,156.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $967.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 13.02. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

