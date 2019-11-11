Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 42.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth about $152,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 79.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. Simply Good Foods Co has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 7.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

