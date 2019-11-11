Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $878,000 Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.05% of Dillard’s worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 153.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 22.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $120,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 50.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 62.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Dillard’s from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dillard’s from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In related news, Director H. Lee Hastings III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DDS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.91. The stock had a trading volume of 27,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,213. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.97). Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

