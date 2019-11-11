Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $1.99 Million Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in L Brands by 757.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. L Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 74.73% and a net margin of 4.37%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

LB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on L Brands from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.