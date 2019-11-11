Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 510.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 493,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 63,441 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $2,232,000. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 53,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 46,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JWN opened at $36.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $66.60.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 62.11%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $54,378.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,727.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

