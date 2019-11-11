Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Friday, November 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. CIBC set a $6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.77.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.88. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $5.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $877.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.75 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

