Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 32.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.26. 8,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,032. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.61%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

