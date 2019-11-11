Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RLH. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Lion Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on Red Lion Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Red Lion Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE RLH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $164.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.88. Red Lion Hotels has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLH. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 21.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

