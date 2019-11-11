Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RLH. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Lion Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on Red Lion Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Red Lion Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.
Shares of NYSE RLH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $164.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.88. Red Lion Hotels has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72.
Red Lion Hotels Company Profile
Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.
