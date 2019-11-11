Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Realogy’s earnings. Realogy posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realogy will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Realogy.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.18). Realogy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Realogy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Realogy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Realogy in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Realogy by 21,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Realogy by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Realogy by 337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Realogy by 1,373.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RLGY traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,051,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Realogy has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

