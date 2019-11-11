Raymond James Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$32.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.78.

Shares of TSE:NPI traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.46. 452,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.28. Northland Power has a one year low of C$20.80 and a one year high of C$27.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 16.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 73.94%.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

