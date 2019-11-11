Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Gap Up to $7.47

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $7.47. Qudian shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 129,683 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QD. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of Qudian in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Qudian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Qudian had a net margin of 44.04% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $323.48 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Qudian Inc – will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 278,115.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,898,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,053 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in Qudian by 1.9% in the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,924,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,932,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Qudian by 8,966.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,224,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Qudian by 82.2% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Qudian by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the period. 35.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

