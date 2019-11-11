Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.25 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,888. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $866.20 million, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,268,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $54,688,027.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,521,619 shares of company stock worth $59,463,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

