Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Public Storage Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Public Storage in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2020 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $729.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSA. Evercore ISI lowered Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Public Storage from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.56.

PSA opened at $211.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $266.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 32.4% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 64,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total value of $9,799,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.