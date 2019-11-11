ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.54

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 497203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 334.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 144,593 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 291.5% during the third quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 40,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,314 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 342,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 342.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

