Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an in-line rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.64.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.73. 2,686,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.37. Progressive has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equities analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,978,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,735. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 752.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 49.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.