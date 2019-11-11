Privatix Hits Market Cap of $218,589.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 27.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Privatix token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002268 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and COSS. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $218,589.00 and $2,276.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Privatix has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00231642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.01515867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031505 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00127713 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix launched on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

