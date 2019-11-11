Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $424,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Ally Financial by 49.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 208,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 68,729 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Sunday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 598,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $35.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $74,281.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,612.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $212,134 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.