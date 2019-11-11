Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $220,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,818. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $46.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $50.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

