Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Trading Up 10.7%

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)’s share price was up 10.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $13.61, approximately 10,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 107,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRVL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Prevail Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 26.94 and a current ratio of 26.94.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.66. Research analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $182,457,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $15,656,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $14,825,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $8,830,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.