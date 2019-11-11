Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $71,639.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00013291 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000536 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000815 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 3,892,929,875 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

