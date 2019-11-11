Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of DOC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,875. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $19.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

In other news, VP Bradley D. Page acquired 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,779.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Lucey acquired 2,900 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,783 shares of company stock worth $136,867 and have sold 15,000 shares worth $268,250. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 220,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 51,957 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

