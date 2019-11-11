PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,097,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,613,000 after purchasing an additional 838,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,818,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,962,000 after buying an additional 143,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,884,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,480,000 after buying an additional 378,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,058,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,090,000 after buying an additional 117,564 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PEP stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.05. The stock had a trading volume of 47,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,963. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.03 and a 1-year high of $140.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

