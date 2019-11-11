Peony Reaches Market Capitalization of $20,429.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Peony has a total market cap of $20,429.00 and approximately $267.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016242 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,440,029 coins and its circulating supply is 1,320,195 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

