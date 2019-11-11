Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 1,320.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd now owns 42,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price target on shares of SJW Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Shares of SJW Group stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.03. 1,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,176. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

