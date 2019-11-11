Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3,725.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,374,000 after buying an additional 4,146,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,079,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,519,000 after buying an additional 2,213,085 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,863,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $454,952,000 after buying an additional 2,108,589 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,159,000 after buying an additional 571,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,217,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,362,000 after buying an additional 535,814 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.05. The company had a trading volume of 336,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $96.99 and a 1-year high of $144.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.06 and a 200 day moving average of $128.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,885. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.95.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

