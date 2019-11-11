Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.7% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 26th. GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.99.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, hitting $122.93. 69,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

