Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 330 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,189,000 after buying an additional 174,165 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 30.4% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $147.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,513. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $148.40. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.66 and a 200-day moving average of $129.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.76.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,141 shares of company stock worth $13,717,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.