Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 469,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 22.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 69.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 125,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,328 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $53,148.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,328.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BOX. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “hold” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BOX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 40,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,711. Box Inc has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 491.54% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

