Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $1,137,432.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,870 shares of company stock worth $2,484,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.17. 17,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,025. Clorox Co has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $167.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

