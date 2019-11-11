Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 32 Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 13,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $514.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,054. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.18 and a fifty-two week high of $516.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $483.24 and a 200-day moving average of $456.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $11.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $437.36 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Robert R. Hoppe acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $427.00 per share, with a total value of $34,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter M. Bristow sold 9,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $4,505,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,877 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.