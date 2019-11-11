Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 727.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REET. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,085,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 732,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 43,057 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,105,000.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.86. 403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,503. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35.

